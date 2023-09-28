Birthday Club
Daviess County man arrested as part of undercover child sex crime investigation

Suspect charged(KTTC)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A 47-year-old man from Daviess County could be facing 100 years in prison after being caught with child sex abuse material, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP detectives arrested Samuel N. Patterson as part of their undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Officials say they started the investigation after discovering the suspect shared images of child sexual exploitation online.

Patterson was taken into custody during a search warrant of an Owensboro home Thursday.

We’re told Patterson is currently charged with ten counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old, with each count punishable by five to ten years in prison.

