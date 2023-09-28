Daviess Co. industrial development site gets $212K in state funding

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced nearly $322,000 in Kentucky Product Development Initiative (KPDI) funding to support land and building development and encourage economic growth and quality jobs across two sites in Daviess and Martin counties.

The program was established in 2022, and to date, 39 site and building development projects statewide have been approved for over $21.8 million in state funding.

The city of Owensboro, on behalf of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation, will complete due diligence studies on the 184-acre Massie property, the planned new industrial development site in Daviess County.

The $423,500 project was approved for nearly $212,000 in state funding through the KPDI program. Matching funds will be provided by the city of Owensboro and Daviess County Fiscal Court.

Other counties in Western Kentucky to get some of this funding for development ready sites include Henderson and Hopkins Counties.

