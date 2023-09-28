Crews searching for missing airplane in Ohio County, officials say

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are searching for a downed airplane in Ohio County.

Deputies say Daviess County the Evansville control tower told them there was a possible plane crash near Whitesville.

Right now, the search is focused in the area of New Panther Creek Church.

According to a release, that was around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

We’re told the plane was headed from Bowling Green to Owensboro’s airport.

According to a Facebook post made by the Ohio County Sheriff, at the time of the crash, a severe thunderstorm had just developed.

A release shows crews are currently searching on foot and from the air.

Our 14 News crew is headed to the scene, and we’ll update this story as we learn more.

