Crews searching for missing airplane in Ohio County, officials say

Crews searching for downed airplane in Ohio County, officials say
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are searching for a downed airplane in Ohio County.

Deputies say Daviess County the Evansville control tower told them there was a possible plane crash near Whitesville.

Right now, the search is focused in the area of New Panther Creek Church.

According to a release, that was around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

We’re told the plane was headed from Bowling Green to Owensboro’s airport.

According to a Facebook post made by the Ohio County Sheriff, at the time of the crash, a severe thunderstorm had just developed.

A release shows crews are currently searching on foot and from the air.

Our 14 News crew is headed to the scene, and we’ll update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

