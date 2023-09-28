Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Crews called to rollover crash at Lynch and Burkhardt

Crash at Lynch and Burkhardt
Crash at Lynch and Burkhardt(WFIE)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - First responders were called to a rollover accident in the area of Lynch and Burkhardt late Thursday afternoon.

Our 14 News Crew went to the scene and found a silver truck on its side. We’re told the call for that accident came in shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Police on scene say two vehicles were involved.

We’re told a white car was heading westbound and clipped a truck going eastbound, causing the truck to rollover.

No serious injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Police presence in Chandler
Police searching for wanted man in Chandler after fight, shots fired
Semi-truck generic
Update: No layoffs expected after trucking company files for bankruptcy
Name released in deadly Perry Co. motorcycle crash
Hostage situation in Owensboro
Owensboro man arrested after hours-long standoff

Latest News

Big traffic back-ups at Twin Bridges
Major traffic jams causing headaches at Twin Bridges
Ivy Tech throws fiesta for Hispanic Heritage Month
Ivy Tech throws fiesta for Hispanic Heritage Month
CMOE working to fundraising goal for exhibit upgrades
CMOE working to fundraising goal for exhibit upgrades
Dead cockroach generic
VCSO: Children removed from mobile home filled with feces, roaches