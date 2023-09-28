Crews called to rollover crash at Lynch and Burkhardt

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - First responders were called to a rollover accident in the area of Lynch and Burkhardt late Thursday afternoon.

Our 14 News Crew went to the scene and found a silver truck on its side. We’re told the call for that accident came in shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Police on scene say two vehicles were involved.

We’re told a white car was heading westbound and clipped a truck going eastbound, causing the truck to rollover.

No serious injuries were reported.

