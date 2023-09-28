Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Costco is now selling 24-karat gold bars

Costco is now selling bars of gold.
Costco is now selling bars of gold.(CNN, Costco Wholesale)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here’s a new one to add to your Costco shopping list -- a gold bar.

The retailer is now selling 1-ounce, 24-karat gold bars for just under $2,000 each.

They’re available on Costco’s website and come individually stamped with a unique serial number.

A Costco top executive says they’re a hot item, selling out within a couple of hours after landing on the website.

The bars come from the South African mining company Rand Refinery and Swiss precious metal supplier PAMP Suisse.

The gold is non-refundable and ships via UPS.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Location of missing plane parts
Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Police presence in Chandler
Police searching for wanted man in Chandler after fight, shots fired
Semi-truck generic
Update: No layoffs expected after trucking company files for bankruptcy
Name released in deadly Perry Co. motorcycle crash
Hostage situation in Owensboro
Owensboro man arrested after hours-long standoff

Latest News

FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
The American soldier who bolted into North Korea 2 months ago has returned to the US
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks an event in Largo, Md., Sept. 14, 2023. Biden, on Thursday,...
Biden offers dire warnings about Trump, accuses mainstream GOP of ‘deafening’ silence
Dead cockroach generic
VCSO: Children removed from mobile home filled with feces, roaches
8:37 Live coverage - Officials announce part of missing plane found
8:37 Live coverage - Officials announce part of missing plane found
FILE - A sign hangs on Boston Children's Hospital, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Boston. A...
Woman pleads guilty to calling in hoax bomb threat to Boston Children’s Hospital