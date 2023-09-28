Birthday Club
CMOE working to fundraising goal for exhibit upgrades
By Josh Lucca
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Leaders with the Children’s Museum of Evansville are asking for your help.

They are trying to reach a massive fundraising goal of $6.5 million.

The ”Play it Forward” Campaign is the museum’s largest fundraising effort.

CMOE is making good progress, with around $5 million raised already.

The funds will go towards refreshing and redesigning the water play area, theater, and other exhibits.

They also plan to add new exhibits like a mobile museum.

”As you can see some of the original exhibits are still here from when we first opened, and it’s a total revitalization. total overhaul of all the exhibits and spaces, but also creating sustainability for the museum for future generations,” said CMOE Board President Will Cartwright.

Officials with the Children’s Museum of Evansville say the improvements will be made in phases, so the museum will stay open through the whole revitalization process.

