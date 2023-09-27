Woman arrested after 2 children found dead inside Indiana home

MITCHELL, Ind. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after two children were found dead inside an Indiana home Tuesday afternoon.

Indiana State Police said they were called to a home in the 1200 block of Brook Street around 4 p.m. to investigate the death of a 3-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl.

Brittany Medina, 33, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder.

Autopsies have been scheduled for the children.

This is an ongoing investigation.

