Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

9/27 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - A motorcycle crash turns fatal in Perry County. We’re working to learn what led to the deadly accident.

We’re continuing to look at the Twin Bridge traffic problems that are causing headaches and travel delays for drivers.

We’ll hear how officials plan to address it.

After an investigation that goes all the way back to 2017, we now know what sentence former park’s director Brian Holtz received.

Leaders with the Writers Guild of America voted in favor of its members going back to work just after midnight this morning.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

