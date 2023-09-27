Veteran Stand Down helps homeless veterans in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Organizers put on an annual “veterans stand down” for homeless veterans today. which we’re told helps them get whatever they might need.

“So today is the Homeless Veterans Stand Down. It’s an annual event that the Veterans Subcommittee for Homeless Services Council puts on. It’s really just a way for us to get all homeless or at risk of homeless veterans in here to get services to help them with whatever it is they may need,” explains Megan Dyer, Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program Coordinator.

She says that in times of war, a stand down was a time for soldiers to take a break, eat a meal and shower, so that is why they turned the event into something for homeless veterans.

“Not enough attention is given to us veterans,” says William Breslin. “It’s worth while to come here. there’s a lot of information, that’s given out.”

Dyer tells us they have legal services, employment services, some health screenings, haircuts, food and showers.

