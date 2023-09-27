Storms possible Wednesday night, warmer for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Early morning showers dropped nearly a half inch of rain at Evansville Regional Airport on Wednesday. Clear skies in the afternoon may help spawn more storms Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Locally heavy rain and lightning will be the main hazards, but a few storms may produce hail and gusty winds. Rain should be completely out of the Tri-State by Thursday afternoon. Highs on Thursday will push back into the middle 80s. Friday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The unseasonably warm air will stay with us through the middle of next week. Daily highs will rise into the upper 80s each day with overnight lows near 60.

