Special Kids Day becomes invite only for West Side Nut Club Fall Festival

(WFIE)
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some changes are coming to Special Kids Day at this year’s Fall Festival that some parents are upset about.

The Nut Club says they’ve reached capacity for the event and say only invited guests can attend.

The decision was made to prioritize safety.

Nut Clubbers say they’re looking into ways to include more people in Special Kids Day next year.

