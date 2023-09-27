Birthday Club
Scattered rain today and tomorrow

9/27 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Arden Gregory
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are moving from west to east across the Tri-State this morning. It does look like the best chance of rain will be north of the Ohio River today. Those rain chances start to taper off around lunchtime, and we will get some sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

More showers and storms will move through our region overnight and into Thursday morning as our temperatures drop back into the mid 60s. An isolated strong to severe storm capable of producing damaging wind gusts and small hail may be possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Showers and storms will remain possible Thursday morning, mainly in western Kentucky. The rain and clouds will then taper off to the southeast, and mostly sunny skies will return Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Sunny skies take over Friday and continue through the weekend and the first half of next week. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s, which is about 10° above average for this time of year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

