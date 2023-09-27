Birthday Club
Repeat drug dealer gets max sentence in Posey County

Robert Jacob Kester(Posey County Prosecutor's Office)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A convicted drug dealer from Mt. Vernon will spend decades behind bars after authorities say he admitted to the crime.

Wednesday afternoon, Robert Jacob Kester was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to Dealing in Methamphetamine.

The prosecutor’s office says Kester admitted to having more than 90 grams of meth on June 1. We’re told he also confessed to intending to deliver the meth to another person.

At sentencing, the court heard evidence that Kester has two prior convictions for dealing in methamphetamine.

Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers praised the work of law enforcement.

“Thanks to their diligence, a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of drugs and a repeat drug dealer being removed from our community for a substantial amount of time,” he says.

Kester could have received at least 10 years at sentencing, but the judge gave him the maximum sentence of 30 years.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

