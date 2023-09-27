Birthday Club
Princeton native opening new store at the Red Hut

Peony & Pine
Peony & Pine(Lyman, Jill | WillowMark Grove)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCTON, Ind. (WFIE) - A new home décor business is opening soon in Princeton.

WillowMark Grove is a local business that you might have seen online, at area craft fairs, or at other local retail shops.

Owner Brittney Embree sells handcrafted wooden signs and other décor.

Now, she says she’s opening up her own store in her hometown of Princeton.

In November, she says Peony and Pine will open at the red roofed building just west of town.

Embree’s wares can also be found at shops like The Brickhouse Boutique in Fort Branch.

