PCSO: Fatal motorcycle accident on Highway 66 in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A motorcycle accident has led to a fatality in Perry County on Tuesday.

According to the Perry County sheriff Alan Malone, the accident occurred at the 87 mile marker on Highway 66.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

We will update you as we continue to learn more.

Malone released a statement saying:

“Please use caution in those areas and please pay attention to the instructions of law enforcement while they are trying to direct traffic in and around the area.”

