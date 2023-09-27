Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

PCSO: Fatal motorcycle accident on Highway 66 in Perry Co.

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A motorcycle accident has led to a fatality in Perry County on Tuesday.

According to the Perry County sheriff Alan Malone, the accident occurred at the 87 mile marker on Highway 66.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

We will update you as we continue to learn more.

Malone released a statement saying:

“Please use caution in those areas and please pay attention to the instructions of law enforcement while they are trying to direct traffic in and around the area.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck generic
Southern Ind. trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business
Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband set to be sentenced
Murder charge dropped for Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband
How long does it take to cross the twin bridges during rush hour traffic? We found out.
How long does it take to cross the twin bridges during rush hour traffic? We found out.
Posey Co. vehicle accident leads to driver’s arrest
Crash in Posey Co. leads to driver’s arrest
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision

Latest News

More changes for Sturgis: Police chief announces resignation
More changes for Sturgis: Police chief announces resignation
H.L. Neblett Community Center hosts forum to discuss Owensboro’s future
H.L. Neblett Community Center hosts forum to discuss Owensboro’s future
Affidavit: Man arrested after bringing knife on school property
Affidavit: Man arrested after bringing knife on school property
TSA provides tips for packing
TSA provides tips for packing