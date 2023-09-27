Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Owensboro volunteers giving hope to family of baby battling leukemia

Owensboro volunteers giving hope to family of baby battling leukemia
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The family of a one year old girl battling leukemia is getting some help.

This week, a non-profit is stepping up to help the Johnson family with some of their expenses. DOTs of Owensboro is donating all their proceeds for the week to the family and providing their other four children with new clothes.

[Related: Owensboro family struggling after 19-month-old daughter diagnosed with leukemia]

Volunteers say they’ve already raised more than $2,000. One business, Sun Windows of Owensboro, has even agreed to match all the donations.

DOTs volunteer Kyle Duckworth says he heard Minnie’s story on 14 News earlier this month and knew he had to do something to help.

“It’s just something that we felt near and dear, like we need to help them more, and we’re also having them come into the DOTs Center to pick out clothes for the kids,” he says. “You, know they have more than just Minnie, and so we’re trying to help them the best that we can.”

The fundraiser at Owenboro’s DOTs runs through September 30.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck generic
Update: No layoffs expected after trucking company files for bankruptcy
Name released in deadly Perry Co. motorcycle crash
How long does it take to cross the twin bridges during rush hour traffic? We found out.
How long does it take to cross the twin bridges during rush hour traffic? We found out.
Towne Square Mall to hold post closure liquidation sale
Towne Square Mall to hold post closure liquidation sale
MPD: Woman arrested for public intoxication, claimed she was from ‘Jupiter’
MPD: Woman arrested for public intoxication, claimed she was from ‘Jupiter’

Latest News

Wednesday Bridge Traffic
Day 3: Traffic backups continue for Twin Bridge drivers
Meeting at UE aims to help underserved areas of Evansville
Meeting at UE aims to help underserved areas of Evansville
Hostage situation underway in Owensboro neighborhood
Hostage situation underway in Owensboro neighborhood
Law enforcement have guns drawn in Owensboro neighborhood
Law enforcement have guns drawn in Owensboro neighborhood