Owensboro volunteers giving hope to family of baby battling leukemia

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The family of a one year old girl battling leukemia is getting some help.

This week, a non-profit is stepping up to help the Johnson family with some of their expenses. DOTs of Owensboro is donating all their proceeds for the week to the family and providing their other four children with new clothes.

Volunteers say they’ve already raised more than $2,000. One business, Sun Windows of Owensboro, has even agreed to match all the donations.

DOTs volunteer Kyle Duckworth says he heard Minnie’s story on 14 News earlier this month and knew he had to do something to help.

“It’s just something that we felt near and dear, like we need to help them more, and we’re also having them come into the DOTs Center to pick out clothes for the kids,” he says. “You, know they have more than just Minnie, and so we’re trying to help them the best that we can.”

The fundraiser at Owenboro’s DOTs runs through September 30.

