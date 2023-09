EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new business is opening in Evansville for pizza and sports fans.

There are plans filed with Homeland Security for “Casey’s Dugout.”

It will be at 2900 Lincoln Avenue, which is near the S. Dexter Avenue intersection.

The owner tells us the sports theme will include some memorabilia of Evansville’s own Don Mattingly.

