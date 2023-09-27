New community center ‘The Gathering Place’ officially opening

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Gathering Place is set to officially open it’s doors Wednesday.

The new community center is a cafe style resource where people in recovery can go to get space, resources, peer support, and make healthy connections with others.

The Gathering Place was created by Rivervalley Behavioral Health.

Officials say the idea is that the resource will help increase the success rates for those in recovery.

Officials also say by giving them a support system and safe haven, people can go when they need to.

To celebrate this new resource, Rivervalley Behavioral Health is holding a grand opening in Owensboro from noon to 2:00 p.m.

The community center is located at 400 East 4th Street.

