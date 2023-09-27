Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Meeting at UE aims to help underserved areas of Evansville

CDFI meeting held in Evansville
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several businesses and municipal leaders came together at University of Evansville this morning for a meeting.

Community Development Financial Institutions is aimed at assisting undeserved areas with small businesses and community development projects loans.

CDFI officials say over $100 million is set to come to the Evansville region that will come from new businesses. Revered Adrian Brooks was one of the speakers at the event and tells us the Evansville region is in great need of resources.

“These particular initiatives will not only have have a impact on minority business development initiatives with our community, but also the rural communities can benefit from the CDFI American program as well,” he says.

Brook says the group is in the process of becoming an official non-profit.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck generic
Update: No layoffs expected after trucking company files for bankruptcy
Name released in deadly Perry Co. motorcycle crash
How long does it take to cross the twin bridges during rush hour traffic? We found out.
How long does it take to cross the twin bridges during rush hour traffic? We found out.
Towne Square Mall to hold post closure liquidation sale
Towne Square Mall to hold post closure liquidation sale
MPD: Woman arrested for public intoxication, claimed she was from ‘Jupiter’
MPD: Woman arrested for public intoxication, claimed she was from ‘Jupiter’

Latest News

Owensboro 19-month-old baby diagnosed with Leukemia
Owensboro volunteers giving hope to family of baby battling leukemia
Wednesday Bridge Traffic
Day 3: Traffic backups continue for Twin Bridge drivers
Hostage situation underway in Owensboro neighborhood
Hostage situation underway in Owensboro neighborhood
Update: No layoffs expected after trucking company files for bankruptcy
Update: No layoffs expected after trucking company files for bankruptcy