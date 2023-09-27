Meeting at UE aims to help underserved areas of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several businesses and municipal leaders came together at University of Evansville this morning for a meeting.

Community Development Financial Institutions is aimed at assisting undeserved areas with small businesses and community development projects loans.

CDFI officials say over $100 million is set to come to the Evansville region that will come from new businesses. Revered Adrian Brooks was one of the speakers at the event and tells us the Evansville region is in great need of resources.

“These particular initiatives will not only have have a impact on minority business development initiatives with our community, but also the rural communities can benefit from the CDFI American program as well,” he says.

Brook says the group is in the process of becoming an official non-profit.

