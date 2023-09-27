Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

McCutchanville FD fighting the opioid overdose stigma

NaloxBoxes
NaloxBoxes(McCutchanville Fire Department)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The McCutchanville Fire Department are using newly installed NaloxBoxes to give the community better access to free Fentanyl test strips.

“Opioid overdose can quickly lead to death if no intervention is made,” says the fire department on social media. “If we begin to treat opioid overdose like any other bystander enabled medical response, we will begin to reduce the stigma often associated with opioid overdose.”

Officials say that opioid overdose is the leading cause of death among adults 50 years old and younger in the United States.

The NaloxBox is said to improve the capacity of bystander rescuers to save the lives of victims of opioid overdose with overdose response tools, including naloxone.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck generic
Update: No layoffs expected after trucking company files for bankruptcy
Name released in deadly Perry Co. motorcycle crash
How long does it take to cross the twin bridges during rush hour traffic? We found out.
How long does it take to cross the twin bridges during rush hour traffic? We found out.
Towne Square Mall to hold post closure liquidation sale
Towne Square Mall to hold post closure liquidation sale
MPD: Woman arrested for public intoxication, claimed she was from ‘Jupiter’
MPD: Woman arrested for public intoxication, claimed she was from ‘Jupiter’

Latest News

Hostage situation underway in Owensboro neighborhood
Hostage situation underway in Owensboro neighborhood
Law enforcement have guns drawn in Owensboro neighborhood
Law enforcement have guns drawn in Owensboro neighborhood
Robert Jacob Kester
Repeat drug dealer gets max sentence in Posey County
Casey's Dugout
New sports themed pizza place coming to Evansville