McCutchanville FD fighting the opioid overdose stigma

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The McCutchanville Fire Department are using newly installed NaloxBoxes to give the community better access to free Fentanyl test strips.

“Opioid overdose can quickly lead to death if no intervention is made,” says the fire department on social media. “If we begin to treat opioid overdose like any other bystander enabled medical response, we will begin to reduce the stigma often associated with opioid overdose.”

Officials say that opioid overdose is the leading cause of death among adults 50 years old and younger in the United States.

The NaloxBox is said to improve the capacity of bystander rescuers to save the lives of victims of opioid overdose with overdose response tools, including naloxone.

