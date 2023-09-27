Birthday Club
Legion Park access via Veach Road closed for water project work

By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro has temporarily closed access to Legion Park via Veach Road and the Veach Road parking lot thru Friday, October 27. 

The closure is so the Regional Water Resource Agency (RWRA) can continue work on the Parkway Drive Interceptor Project.

RWRA will be using the small parking area off Veach Road as they connect the new sanitary sewer line and run the line through Legion Park. 

The work will intersect with the walking trail in two locations in the north and northeast area of the trail. 

The City anticipates the parking area and walking trail to re-open for public use beginning Saturday, October 28.

