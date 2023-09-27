Birthday Club
KYTC collaborating on project to preserve Black History in Henderson

By Josh Lucca
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Cultural Resource Analysts are working to create historical context to address the history of segregation and the rise of the Black community in the area.

At the event Tuesday night, KYTC asked the public to help identify significant buildings and places that played an important role between the years of 1865 to 1965.

Anything from schools to cemeteries to churches were all in consideration.

The event was held at the Henderson County Public Library.

Officials say it’s to preserve the legacy of the Black community in Henderson County for future generations.

“It’s important to preserve our history and a lot of this history, we’re losing it every day, and this era, the Civil Rights Era is important and there are a lot of stories that are untold, and the Henderson community can really benefit from knowing this,” said architectural historian, Jonna Wallace Mabelitini.

For more information on Kentucky Cultural Resources, contact John Dickerson at jpdickerson@crai-ky.com or by phone at 812-725-3349, Trent Spurlock at wtspurlock@crai-ky.com or by phone at 859-252-4737 or Jonna Mabelitini at Jonna.mabelitini@ky.gov.

