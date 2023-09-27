German Township water customers under boil advisory

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say many German Township water customers are under a boil water advisory.

According to a release, this is for customers along Old Highway 62.

Mainly, those between Ford Road and West Franklin Road.

Officials say the advisory is due to pressure lost after a damaged water main was recently fixed.

Crews say a notice will be sent out when it is lifted.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.