Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Electric blue tarantula species discovered in Thailand

Researchers say the electric blue coloring does not come from the presence of blue...
Researchers say the electric blue coloring does not come from the presence of blue pigmentation, but rather in the unique structure of their hair.(NARIN CHOMPHUPHUANG/ZOOKEYS)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Researchers are calling the discovery of an electric blue tarantula species in Thailand mesmerizing, according to a study published in the research journal ZooKeys.

Researchers found the spider living in a mangrove forest during an expedition to Phang-nga province in southern Thailand.

They say the electric blue coloring does not come from the presence of blue pigmentation, but rather in the unique structure of their hair.

According to the study, the spiders’ coloring varies by sex and age.

Females and young males have more violet hairs than metallic blue parts of their bodies.

The electric blue tarantula is apparently one of the world’s rarest tarantulas because of the decline of mangrove forests, researchers say.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck generic
Southern Ind. trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business
PCSO: Fatal motorcycle accident on Highway 66 in Perry Co.
How long does it take to cross the twin bridges during rush hour traffic? We found out.
How long does it take to cross the twin bridges during rush hour traffic? We found out.
Towne Square Mall to hold post closure liquidation sale
Towne Square Mall to hold post closure liquidation sale
MPD: Woman arrested for public intoxication, claimed she was from ‘Jupiter’
MPD: Woman arrested for public intoxication, claimed she was from ‘Jupiter’

Latest News

A Jonesboro Police Officer and resident speak out after a chicken chase goes viral. It all...
Chicken leads police officer on chase in Arkansas
FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
North Korea says it will expel Travis King, US soldier who crossed into the country
Sen. Bob Menendez speaks during a press conference on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Union City,...
Sen. Bob Menendez will appear in court in his bribery case as he rejects calls to resign
Edward Klarmann was arrested after police said he flipped off and exposed himself to an officer...
Man accused of flipping off, exposing himself to an officer, police say
The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors