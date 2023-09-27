Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Day 3: Traffic backups continue for Twin Bridge drivers

Day 3: Traffic backups continue for Twin Bridge drivers
By Brady Williams
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s day three of slow rolling on the Twin Bridges.

The lane closure on the southbound side that started Monday is causing a big delay for drivers making their daily commute.

[PREVIOUS: Crews to install crossover with 3 lanes on NB Twin Bridge to alleviate traffic backups]

As we reach the evening hours, the delays increase.

Brady Williams has live updates throughout our newscasts.

Plus, our SkyVision HD camera is back up and running with a live look at the bridge:

Crews have started work to install a crossover to the northbound bridge that will create two northbound lanes and one southbound lane on that bridge

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck generic
Update: No layoffs expected after trucking company files for bankruptcy
Name released in deadly Perry Co. motorcycle crash
How long does it take to cross the twin bridges during rush hour traffic? We found out.
How long does it take to cross the twin bridges during rush hour traffic? We found out.
Towne Square Mall to hold post closure liquidation sale
Towne Square Mall to hold post closure liquidation sale
MPD: Woman arrested for public intoxication, claimed she was from ‘Jupiter’
MPD: Woman arrested for public intoxication, claimed she was from ‘Jupiter’

Latest News

Day 3: Traffic backups continue for Twin Bridge drivers
Day 3: Traffic backups continue for Twin Bridge drivers
Ramp closures at Highway 57 and I-69
Another ramp closing on I-69 in Vanderburgh Co.
Three vehicles involved in crash on Morgan Ave.
Three vehicles involved in crash on Morgan Ave.
Judge Executive Brad Schneider at Tuesday morning's meeting
Judge Executive Brad Schneider at Tuesday morning's meeting