Day 3: Traffic backups continue for Twin Bridge drivers
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s day three of slow rolling on the Twin Bridges.
The lane closure on the southbound side that started Monday is causing a big delay for drivers making their daily commute.
As we reach the evening hours, the delays increase.
Brady Williams has live updates throughout our newscasts.
Plus, our SkyVision HD camera is back up and running with a live look at the bridge:
Crews have started work to install a crossover to the northbound bridge that will create two northbound lanes and one southbound lane on that bridge
