The Chloe Randolph Organization offers new resources for domestic violence victims

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - More than 45 percent of women in Kentucky experience partner domestic violence.

That’s according to state’s domestic violence report in 2023.

Being a nonprofit for domestic violence victims, The Chloe Randolph Organization is seeing a higher demand for help.

Which is why they moved into a bigger space.

They had their ribbon cutting for their new location today.

Kristie and Jay Randolph, started the organization when their daughter Chloe was killed by her estranged husband four years ago.

The Randolphs say the new building has Chloe everywhere.

“This is the house Chloe built, this is the house she left behind,” Kristie said.

The new place offers more space and resources, including ‘Chloe’s Closet.’

Chloe’s Closet allows domestic violence victims to pick out clothes they need.

It can make all the difference.

“Often times when victims get out of a situation, they leave with their children with what they have on and often times that’s why they go back because they have no clothing, they have no furniture, no nothing,” Kristie said. “We wanted victims to know that they could leave and know they could be successful without their abuser.”

If you want to donate clothes, they’re asking for gently used clothing.

You can drop it off at their new location at 327 Washington Street in Henderson.

Because October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, The Chloe Randolph Organization will be holding more events.

They have a Butterfly 5k on Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. at 132 2nd St. in Henderson.

And Candles of Hope with Detective Jason White as a keynote speaker on Oct. 28 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Preston Arts Center.

