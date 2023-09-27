Another ramp closing on I-69 in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is closing another ramp on I-69 in Vanderburgh County.

Beginning on or around Monday, October 2, crews will close the southbound on-ramp from State Road 57 to I-69.

This is different than the northbound closure we’ve told you about earlier this week.

Crews will do concrete patching and pavement joint repairs. Work is expected to take a week to complete.

Following the I-69 on-ramp project, crews will close the southbound off-ramp from I-69 to State Road 57 on or around Friday, October 6.

Both projects are expected to be completed by mid-October.

The official detour for the I-69 on-ramp closure is northbound I-69 to I-64 to southbound I-69. The detour for the I-69 off ramp is I-69 southbound to Boonville New Harmony Road to northbound I-69.

