EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday night, the University of Southern Indiana will be hosting a ‘Hot Ones’ interview with USI Present Dr. Rochon.

The interview will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Carter Hall.

While doing the interview, Dr. Rochon will be eating hot wings along with students to see if he can ‘take the heat.’

USI to host 'Hot Ones' interview with University President Dr. Rochon (Instagram: apbatusi)

