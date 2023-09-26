Birthday Club
USI to host ‘Hot Ones’ interview with University President Dr. Rochon

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday night, the University of Southern Indiana will be hosting a ‘Hot Ones’ interview with USI Present Dr. Rochon.

The interview will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Carter Hall.

While doing the interview, Dr. Rochon will be eating hot wings along with students to see if he can ‘take the heat.’

