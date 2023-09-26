Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

9/26 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Breaking news out of Daviess County, dispatchers confirm crews are scene now of this large house fire.

We have the latest information coming in.

We’re taking a look at the Twin Bridge traffic problems.

The closure of one lane on U.S. 41 south is causing headaches and travel delays for drivers heading into Henderson.

President Joe Biden is expected to travel from the White House to Detroit to meet with union leaders as united auto workers strike against the big three U.S. automakers.

Federal agencies are preparing for a government shutdown that would impact an already shaky economy, and Americans are frustrated as they struggle to balance their own family budgets.

