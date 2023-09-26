Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

TSA provides tips for packing

TSA provides tips for packing
By Bernado Malone
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville airport TSA officials are reminding passengers on the do’s and don’ts when it come to air travel.

TSA officials say with the next wave of holidays approaching, they need passengers to be prepared to go through security checks.

The items on your screen are what TSA officers have collected so within the last 45 days.

They say things like knives, tasers, and guns are prohibited in carry bags or luggage. However, they can be in checked bags.

Agents say long lines can be caused due to extra security checks.

“Some of those items may seem like they’re not dangerous actually are either artfully conceal and dangerous or they can cause harm on the aircrafts. The impact that has on other travelers means that lines are longer and they have to wait for it,” said Indiana TSA Director Aaron Batt.

Batt says to avoid delays, travelers should arrive at least one or two hours early to the airport.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck generic
Southern Ind. trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business
Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband set to be sentenced
Murder charge dropped for Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband
How long does it take to cross the twin bridges during rush hour traffic? We found out.
How long does it take to cross the twin bridges during rush hour traffic? We found out.
Posey Co. vehicle accident leads to driver’s arrest
Crash in Posey Co. leads to driver’s arrest
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision

Latest News

Affidavit: Man arrested after bringing knife on school property
INDOT seeking public input on Lloyd Expressway improvements
INDOT seeking public input on Lloyd Expressway improvements
Petersburg dog groomer accused of abusing several animals put on probation
Petersburg dog groomer accused of abusing several animals put on probation
City of Jasper inviting public to Courthouse Square ribbon cutting
City of Jasper inviting public to Courthouse Square ribbon cutting