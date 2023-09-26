TSA provides tips for packing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville airport TSA officials are reminding passengers on the do’s and don’ts when it come to air travel.

TSA officials say with the next wave of holidays approaching, they need passengers to be prepared to go through security checks.

The items on your screen are what TSA officers have collected so within the last 45 days.

They say things like knives, tasers, and guns are prohibited in carry bags or luggage. However, they can be in checked bags.

Agents say long lines can be caused due to extra security checks.

“Some of those items may seem like they’re not dangerous actually are either artfully conceal and dangerous or they can cause harm on the aircrafts. The impact that has on other travelers means that lines are longer and they have to wait for it,” said Indiana TSA Director Aaron Batt.

Batt says to avoid delays, travelers should arrive at least one or two hours early to the airport.

