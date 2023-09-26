Town Square Mall to hold liquidation sale

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Weeks after the official closure of Owensboro’s Towne Square Mall, people have a chance to have their own piece of Owensboro’s past.

On Friday and Saturday, the mall will be hosting a liquidation sale. Things like the mall’s Christmas decorations are up for grabs, as well as fixtures like food court tables and other furniture.

The sale is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.