Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Town Square Mall to hold liquidation sale

Towne Square Mall bought by Owensboro investment group
Towne Square Mall bought by Owensboro investment group
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Weeks after the official closure of Owensboro’s Towne Square Mall, people have a chance to have their own piece of Owensboro’s past.

On Friday and Saturday, the mall will be hosting a liquidation sale. Things like the mall’s Christmas decorations are up for grabs, as well as fixtures like food court tables and other furniture.

The sale is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Arrest made after teen killed in overnight crash in Daviess County, Ind.
Car crashes into Henderson Enterprise
Car crashes into Henderson Enterprise after driver chokes on french fry
(L to R): DAHLTON STERLING CLARK, CARRIE RENAE SISK, BRUCE LYNN WEST
EPD: Suspected drug dealers caught during traffic stop
Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband set to be sentenced
Murder charge dropped for Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband
Raquel Kenney
EPD: Woman arrested after threatening her son with a gun

Latest News

Castle High School band holds Half Pot fundraiser
Castle High School band holds Half Pot fundraiser
Historians ask for help in finding first Tell City cemetery
Historians ask for help in finding first Tell City cemetery
Henderson Enterprise back open after Sunday car crash
Henderson Enterprise back open after Sunday car crash
Arts & Crafts Festival set for Oct. 7 & 8 at Audubon State Park
Arts & Crafts Festival set for Oct. 7 & 8 at Audubon State Park