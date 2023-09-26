Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Scattered showers for Wednesday and Thursday

9/26 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and dry weather on Tuesday will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night through early Thursday. The Tri-State is currently abnormally dry with a rainfall deficit of 2″. Temperatures will remain warmer than normal through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Rain departs on Thursday with sunny and dry conditions through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck generic
Southern Ind. trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business
Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband set to be sentenced
Murder charge dropped for Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband
Posey Co. vehicle accident leads to driver’s arrest
Crash in Posey Co. leads to driver’s arrest
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
EVSC marching band wins Bands of America Chattanooga Regional Championship
EVSC marching band wins Bands of America Chattanooga Regional

Latest News

9/26 14 First Alert Sunrise
9/26 14 First Alert Sunrise
9/26 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
9/26 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
Another unseasonably warm day today, rain possible Wed-Thu
Warm temps with midweek rain
Warm temps with midweek rain