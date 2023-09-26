Scattered showers for Wednesday and Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and dry weather on Tuesday will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night through early Thursday. The Tri-State is currently abnormally dry with a rainfall deficit of 2″. Temperatures will remain warmer than normal through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Rain departs on Thursday with sunny and dry conditions through the middle of next week.

