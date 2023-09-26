Birthday Club
Petersburg dog groomer accused of abusing several animals put on probation

Christy Aufdemorte
Christy Aufdemorte(Pike Co. Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The owner of a dog grooming business will be put on probation after police say she tortured the dogs in her care while intoxicated.

Officials say Christy Aufdemorte will serve 2.5 years on probation for animal cruelty charges.

Police say in June, a woman told them she called the owner of Doggie Styles Pet Grooming Salon on E. Main Street in Petersburg. That is when the investigation into Aufdemorte began.

[Previous Story: Petersburg dog groomer accused of abusing several animals]

The woman who originally reported the abuse says she asked about working at the business.

When she arrived to the business there were several small dogs shaking and trembling.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

