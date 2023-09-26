Ohio County Healthcare opening new surgical unit

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County healthcare workers are getting ready to open their new surgical unit.

According to a press release, this comes after 18 months of construction and years of planning.

The release shows the 27,000 square-foot addition has increased the hospital’s size by about 40-percent.

Officials say it will have new state-of-the-art equipment, a new post-op care unit, and much more to help patients.

A grand opening is happening Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.