Ohio County Healthcare opening new surgical unit

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County healthcare workers are getting ready to open their new surgical unit.

According to a press release, this comes after 18 months of construction and years of planning.

The release shows the 27,000 square-foot addition has increased the hospital’s size by about 40-percent.

Officials say it will have new state-of-the-art equipment, a new post-op care unit, and much more to help patients.

A grand opening is happening Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

