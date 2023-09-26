New Executive Director named for Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District (EID) Board of Directors announced on Tuesday that they have appointed Adam Trinkel as the Executive Director for the EID.

Trinkel currently serves as the EID’s Marketing, Communications, and Events Director.

He is set to begin his new role on October 2, 2023.

Officials say Trinkel will provide leadership for all aspects of the EID and is charged with leading the EID in its mission to create a more active and inclusive Downtown Evansville.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Adam Trinkel. Adam has been with the EID since 2018 and has provided valuable contributions to growing the EID and to position Downtown Evansville as a more active and inclusive place for businesses, residents, and visitors,” said John Lamb, Chair of EID Board of Directors.

“Building relationships with Downtown property owners, businesses, residents, workers, sponsors, volunteers, and visitors during the past five years has been the most rewarding aspect of my work. The EID team is a hard-working group of individuals who all remain passionate about our work to foster a growing and vibrant neighborhood. I am excited to lead this important work,” said Trinkel.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.