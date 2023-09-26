Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

New Executive Director named for Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District

Adam Trinkel named Executive Director for Downtown Evansviile Economic Improvement District
Adam Trinkel named Executive Director for Downtown Evansviile Economic Improvement District(Evansviile Economic Improvement District)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District (EID) Board of Directors announced on Tuesday that they have appointed Adam Trinkel as the Executive Director for the EID.

Trinkel currently serves as the EID’s Marketing, Communications, and Events Director.

He is set to begin his new role on October 2, 2023.

Officials say Trinkel will provide leadership for all aspects of the EID and is charged with leading the EID in its mission to create a more active and inclusive Downtown Evansville.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Adam Trinkel. Adam has been with the EID since 2018 and has provided valuable contributions to growing the EID and to position Downtown Evansville as a more active and inclusive place for businesses, residents, and visitors,” said John Lamb, Chair of EID Board of Directors.

“Building relationships with Downtown property owners, businesses, residents, workers, sponsors, volunteers, and visitors during the past five years has been the most rewarding aspect of my work. The EID team is a hard-working group of individuals who all remain passionate about our work to foster a growing and vibrant neighborhood. I am excited to lead this important work,” said Trinkel.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck generic
Southern Ind. trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business
Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband set to be sentenced
Murder charge dropped for Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband
Posey Co. vehicle accident leads to driver’s arrest
Crash in Posey Co. leads to driver’s arrest
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
EVSC marching band wins Bands of America Chattanooga Regional Championship
EVSC marching band wins Bands of America Chattanooga Regional

Latest News

Deputy Cody Hall
Deputy recognized for saving inmate’s life
Traffic alert starts Monday in Princeton
INDOT announces even more lane closures in Gibson Co.
Christy Aufdemorte
Petersburg dog groomer accused of abusing several animals put on probation
City of Jasper inviting public to Courthouse Square ribbon cutting
City of Jasper inviting public to Courthouse Square ribbon cutting