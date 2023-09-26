Multiple new installations to close Weinbach Ave. on Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to a Facebook post from Evansville Water Sewer and Utility, Weinbach Avenue will be closed to traffic beginning on Tuesday.

They say this will be from the Lloyd Expressway to Lincoln Avenue.

The work will be taking place at the Weinbach and Walnut Street intersection.

EWSU says crews will be working on installing new sewers, traffic signals and sidewalks.

The road and intersection are expected to be closed until November.

