DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Multiple departments are fighting a house fire in Daviess County.

Dispatch confirms that fire happened at the corner of East 10th Street and Glenn Court.

Deputies say its a house fire, and one person was inside, but they’re now out.

We’re told several agencies are working on the fire including Daviess County, Thurston and Masonville fire departments.

Multiple crews battling large house fire in Owensboro (Viewer)

