Multiple crews battling large house fire in Owensboro
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Multiple departments are fighting a house fire in Daviess County.

Dispatch confirms that fire happened at the corner of East 10th Street and Glenn Court.

Deputies say its a house fire, and one person was inside, but they’re now out.

We’re told several agencies are working on the fire including Daviess County, Thurston and Masonville fire departments.

Our 14 News crew is heading to the scene to learn more.

We will update this story as it develops.

