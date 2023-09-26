MPD: Woman arrested for public intoxication, claimed she was from ‘Jupiter’

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police Department officials say a woman was arrested on Monday morning after she was publicly intoxicated.

According to an affidavit, police were dispatched to the Taco Bell on Madison Square at approximately 10:43 a.m. in response to a welfare check.

Officials say a Taco Bell employee told police a woman, later identified as Lindsey Crenshaw, was ‘talking out of her mind.’

When police arrived on scene, they found Crenshaw standing behind the Taco Bell. She began walking toward Verizon and was continuously speaking to herself and sweating profusely.

According to the affidavit, Crenshaw began to state that she was from ‘Jupiter.’

Crenshaw eventually tried to run from police and did not comply with officer’s demands to stop running.

Officials say officers eventually caught up to Crenshaw and placed her under arrest in the Verizon parking lot.

Authorities say Crenshaw said she had used meth a day before her arrest.

Crenshaw has been charged with public intoxication with a controlled substance and fleeing or evading police.

