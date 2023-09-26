Birthday Club
More changes for Sturgis: Police chief announces resignation

By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Changes are on the way for the city of Sturgis in Union County.

Sturgis police chief Chance Whitfield announced Tuesday he’s resigned the department.

“I’ve been chief here since May of 2020,” Whitfield said.

Since July of this year, Whitfield says because of financial struggles and he’s also been the only city officer.

“I covered one third of the day and the sheriff’s office has already been covering two thirds of the day since those layoffs happened,” Whitfield said.

Whitfield says he’s leaving to go back to working for the Union County Sheriff’s Office. He says the decision just made sense for him financially, while still being able to cover the city.

“Me going back to that department allows me to take care of my citizens here,” Whitfield said.

Whitfield’s resignation comes after the former mayor and former city council resigned over a month ago.

Billy Adams, the new Sturgis mayor who has since been elected, says although the news of more change is tough, he understands.

“With the financial shape the city was in, him drawing a paycheck was a big concern to him obviously with a wife and small child at home. And I just told him, I said ‘I can’t blame you,’” Adams said.

Adams says the bright side is he will still get to serve the city he loves, just in a different way.

“Sturgis is dear to my heart. I may not be in black and gray Sturgis uniform but I’ll still be able to police Union County,” Whitfield says.

Because of this change, two positions, including Whitfield’s, have been created at the Union County Sheriff’s Office to better serve Sturgis and be able to respond to emergencies there quickly.

Whitfield says his last day as police chief will be on Sept 30. and he’ll start his new job with the sheriff’s office Oct. 2.

