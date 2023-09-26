Month long road closure planned for SR 64 in Pike Co.

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says a road closure starts Monday on State Road 64 in Pike County.

Crews will close it near Winslow.

Crews will be working on a pipe replacement, and the work should take a month.

The official detour for this project is State Road 61 to I-64 to I-69.

Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.