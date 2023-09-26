Birthday Club
Month long road closure planned for SR 64 in Pike Co.

Road closure on SR 64 in Pike Co.
Road closure on SR 64 in Pike Co.(Indiana Department of Transportation)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says a road closure starts Monday on State Road 64 in Pike County.

Crews will close it near Winslow.

Crews will be working on a pipe replacement, and the work should take a month.

The official detour for this project is State Road 61 to I-64 to I-69.

Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

