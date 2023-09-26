Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

INDOT: Road closure planned for State Road 68 in Gibson County

INDOT: Road closure planned for State Road 68 in Gibson County
INDOT: Road closure planned for State Road 68 in Gibson County(Indiana Department of Transportation)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 68 in Gibson County.

According to a release, crews will close the S.R. 68 near Haubstadt beginning on Wednesday, October 13.

Officials say the closure will allow for pipe replacement work.

A release shows the closure is expected to last about a week, depending on the weather.

INDOT says the official detour for the project is U.S. 41 to I-64 to I-69. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck generic
Southern Ind. trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business
Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband set to be sentenced
Murder charge dropped for Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband
Posey Co. vehicle accident leads to driver’s arrest
Crash in Posey Co. leads to driver’s arrest
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
EVSC marching band wins Bands of America Chattanooga Regional Championship
EVSC marching band wins Bands of America Chattanooga Regional

Latest News

Multiple new installations to close Weinbach Ave. on Tuesday
Multiple new installations to close Weinbach Ave.
Traffic Alert: Newburgh intersection closing for 2 months
IN-57 ramp closed in Vanderburgh Co.
IN-57 ramp closed in Vanderburgh Co.
RR crossing work closes Broadway in Princeton
RR crossing work closes Broadway in Princeton