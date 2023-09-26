INDOT: Road closure planned for State Road 68 in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 68 in Gibson County.

According to a release, crews will close the S.R. 68 near Haubstadt beginning on Wednesday, October 13.

Officials say the closure will allow for pipe replacement work.

A release shows the closure is expected to last about a week, depending on the weather.

INDOT says the official detour for the project is U.S. 41 to I-64 to I-69. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

