INDOT: Road closure planned for State Road 68 in Gibson County
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 68 in Gibson County.
According to a release, crews will close the S.R. 68 near Haubstadt beginning on Wednesday, October 13.
Officials say the closure will allow for pipe replacement work.
A release shows the closure is expected to last about a week, depending on the weather.
INDOT says the official detour for the project is U.S. 41 to I-64 to I-69. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.
