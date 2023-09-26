INDOT announces even more lane closures in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There’s yet another traffic alert for drivers in Princeton.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be lane restrictions on State Road 64.

This is in addition to the complete closure at the railroad tracks and several other traffic alerts we’ve reported.

Officials say starting Monday, eastbound lanes over Richland Creek near the U.S. 41 interchange will have restrictions.

Crews will be doing work on the bridge approach.

It’s expected to take a month, depending on the weather.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.