How long does it take to cross the twin bridges during rush hour traffic? We found out.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Our 14 News crew was sent from Evansville to Henderson on Monday during rush hour to see how the bridge closure effects travel times.

It took our crew 53 minutes to get from Veterans Memorial Parkway to the Henderson side of the twin bridges.

A reminder to take things slow and allow for a lot of extra time during the construction.

Judge Executive Brad Schnieder says he knows the bridge work can be frustrating for many commuters. He posted on Facebook today saying, in part:

“Such inspection projects are necessary for older bridges, and safety is the first consideration, so I’m sure everyone can understand there are sometimes necessary evils with bridgework.”

