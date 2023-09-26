H.L. Neblett Community Center hosts forum to discuss Owensboro’s future

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, an event at the H.L. Neblett Community Center is taking place to discuss the future of the community.

Things are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. with keynote speaker Rich Hardwood.

The event is a partnership between the Greater Owensboro Leadership Institute and the Hardwood Institute.

Along with the keynote presentation, the forum will open up to hear community opinions on where Owensboro is at and where the people of the Owensboro want to see in the future.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.