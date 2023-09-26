Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Former Evansville Parks Director sentenced to 12 months probation in forgery and fraud case

Former Evansville Parks Director sentenced to 12 months probation in forgery and fraud case
Former Evansville Parks Director sentenced to 12 months probation in forgery and fraud case(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Evansville Parks Director Brian Holtz was sentenced to 12 months probation and found guilty on all 12 charges against him.

Back in July, Holtz plead guilty to two amended counts of forgery, an amended count of official misconduct, and five amended counts of counterfeiting.

Investigators found dozens of incidents dating back to 2017 that involve Holtz submitting counterfeited invoices, involving more than $13 million.

We will update you as we learn more about Holtz’s sentencing.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck generic
Southern Ind. trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business
Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband set to be sentenced
Murder charge dropped for Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband
Posey Co. vehicle accident leads to driver’s arrest
Crash in Posey Co. leads to driver’s arrest
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
EVSC marching band wins Bands of America Chattanooga Regional Championship
EVSC marching band wins Bands of America Chattanooga Regional

Latest News

MPD: Woman arrested for public intoxication, claimed she was from ‘Jupiter’
MPD: Woman arrested for public intoxication, claimed she was from ‘Jupiter’
Judge Executive Brad Schneider at Tuesday morning's meeting
Judge Executive Brad Schneider at Tuesday morning's meeting
Closures begin on Twin Bridges
Crews to install crossover with 3 lanes on NB Twin Bridge to alleviate traffic backups
Road closure on SR 64 in Pike Co.
Month long road closure planned for SR 64 in Pike Co.