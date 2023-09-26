Former Evansville Parks Director sentenced to 12 months probation in forgery and fraud case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Evansville Parks Director Brian Holtz was sentenced to 12 months probation and found guilty on all 12 charges against him.

Back in July, Holtz plead guilty to two amended counts of forgery, an amended count of official misconduct, and five amended counts of counterfeiting.

Investigators found dozens of incidents dating back to 2017 that involve Holtz submitting counterfeited invoices, involving more than $13 million.

We will update you as we learn more about Holtz’s sentencing.

