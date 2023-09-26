Fentanyl related overdose deaths continue in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials in Henderson say there have been two more fentanyl related deaths in a little more than a week.

Angie Gatten made the announcement in Tuesday morning’s Fiscal Court Meeting. She’s the community addiction awareness coordinator.

Gatten is pushing for more Narcan kits in public places, businesses and homes. She even asked the court to add Narcan near the AEDs in the courthouse.

“If you have an AED, these need to placed close to an AED,” said Gatten. “Because it’s part of the CPR process. if you witness an overdose, you call 911, you initiate CPR or Narcan.”

Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider says he doesn’t see a problem with putting Narcan stations up on each floor of the courthouse.

Gattan also encourages businesses to have a STOP presentation to educate employees and the public on fentanyl overdoses.

