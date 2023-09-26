Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Fentanyl related overdose deaths continue in Henderson

(Gray)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials in Henderson say there have been two more fentanyl related deaths in a little more than a week.

Angie Gatten made the announcement in Tuesday morning’s Fiscal Court Meeting. She’s the community addiction awareness coordinator.

Gatten is pushing for more Narcan kits in public places, businesses and homes. She even asked the court to add Narcan near the AEDs in the courthouse.

“If you have an AED, these need to placed close to an AED,” said Gatten. “Because it’s part of the CPR process. if you witness an overdose, you call 911, you initiate CPR or Narcan.”

Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider says he doesn’t see a problem with putting Narcan stations up on each floor of the courthouse.

Gattan also encourages businesses to have a STOP presentation to educate employees and the public on fentanyl overdoses.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck generic
Southern Ind. trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business
Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband set to be sentenced
Murder charge dropped for Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband
How long does it take to cross the twin bridges during rush hour traffic? We found out.
How long does it take to cross the twin bridges during rush hour traffic? We found out.
Posey Co. vehicle accident leads to driver’s arrest
Crash in Posey Co. leads to driver’s arrest
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
CA man accused of trafficking more than 70K fentanyl pills into Evansville indicted
Petersburg dog groomer accused of abusing several animals put on probation
Petersburg dog groomer accused of abusing several animals put on probation
Three vehicles involved in crash on Morgan Ave.
Three vehicles involved in crash on Morgan Ave.
Dr. Rochon, USI President
USI to host ‘Hot Ones’ interview with University President Dr. Rochon