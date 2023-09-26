Birthday Club
3 vehicle crash diverts traffic at I-69 ramp onto Morgan Ave.

Dispatch: Crews responding to 3 vehicle crash on Morgan Avenue, I-69
(14 News)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash near Morgan Avenue and I-69 Tuesday.

It happened shortly after noon Monday at the off ramp from I-69.

Two cars and a diesel towing truck were involved.

Officials confirm the diesel truck was leaking fuel.

We could see at least one person being put into an ambulance.

The scene is now clear.

