3 vehicle crash diverts traffic at I-69 ramp onto Morgan Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash near Morgan Avenue and I-69 Tuesday.

It happened shortly after noon Monday at the off ramp from I-69.

Two cars and a diesel towing truck were involved.

Officials confirm the diesel truck was leaking fuel.

We could see at least one person being put into an ambulance.

The scene is now clear.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.