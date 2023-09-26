Deputy recognized for saving inmate’s life

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials in Daviess County say one of their deputies saved a man’s life.

They say Deputy Cody Hall was able to intervene in an inmate’s suicide attempt.

Officials say Deputy Hall and other staff members then performed lifesaving measures.

That inmate has been medically cleared to return to jail.

Officials say they commend Deputy Hall for his quick actions.

