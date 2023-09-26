Birthday Club
Deputy recognized for saving inmate’s life

Deputy Cody Hall
Deputy Cody Hall(Daviess Co. Detention Center)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials in Daviess County say one of their deputies saved a man’s life.

They say Deputy Cody Hall was able to intervene in an inmate’s suicide attempt.

Officials say Deputy Hall and other staff members then performed lifesaving measures.

That inmate has been medically cleared to return to jail.

Officials say they commend Deputy Hall for his quick actions.

