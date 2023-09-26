Crews to install crossover with 3 lanes on NB Twin Bridge to alleviate traffic backups

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Tuesday marked day two of a bridge inspection on the southbound Twin Bridge.

Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider said at the Fiscal Court meeting Tuesday morning that transportation leaders had a meeting to review the situation and figure out how to make it better.

As we told you, the inspections brought the bridge down to one lane.

It caused major delays heading into western Kentucky.

“Many people are impacted, and apparently based on this first day of experience, this is different from normal bridge construction work that we’ve had in the past. We’ve had some delays, but nothing like what we saw yesterday,” said Judge Schneider.

Officials say they will start installing a crossover Wednesday, with 3 lanes on the northbound bridge and one lane on the southbound bridge to help avoid traffic backups.

One of the lanes on the northbound bridge will be for southbound traffic.

They say the testing being done to the bridge needs to be done during daylight hours, and that is why they aren’t doing night work.

Officials say opening the lanes at night would increase the length of the project into the winter months, and they don’t want lane closures during snow and ice.

It’s scheduled to be done Nov. 18.

