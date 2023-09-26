Birthday Club
Crews to install crossover with 3 lanes on NB Twin Bridge to alleviate traffic backups

Closures begin on Twin Bridges
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Tuesday marked day two of a bridge inspection on the southbound Twin Bridge.

Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider said at the Fiscal Court meeting Tuesday morning that transportation leaders had a meeting to review the situation and figure out how to make it better.

As we told you, the inspections brought the bridge down to one lane.

It caused major delays heading into western Kentucky.

“Many people are impacted, and apparently based on this first day of experience, this is different from normal bridge construction work that we’ve had in the past. We’ve had some delays, but nothing like what we saw yesterday,” said Judge Schneider.

Officials say they will start installing a crossover Wednesday, with 3 lanes on the northbound bridge and one lane on the southbound bridge to help avoid traffic backups.

One of the lanes on the northbound bridge will be for southbound traffic.

They say the testing being done to the bridge needs to be done during daylight hours, and that is why they aren’t doing night work.

Officials say opening the lanes at night would increase the length of the project into the winter months, and they don’t want lane closures during snow and ice.

It’s scheduled to be done Nov. 18.

Here’s the full interview with Kentucky Transportation Officials when they announced the crossover.

Here’s some of what the Judge Executive had to say Tuesday morning:

Judge Executive Brad Schneider at Tuesday morning's meeting

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

