Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Connecticut woman accused of abusing dogs as part of training service

FILE - Police charged Josephine Ragland with larceny by false pretenses and obstruction of...
FILE - Police charged Josephine Ragland with larceny by false pretenses and obstruction of justice.(KPHO, KTVK, CHANDLER PD, CNN)
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH READING, Mass. (WFSB/Gray News) - A Connecticut woman was caught running a dog training service that either allegedly led to the loss of a dog or it being returned in an abused condition.

Detectives from the North Reading Police Department in Massachusetts said they charged 27-year-old Josephine Marie Ragland, of Haddam, Connecticut, in the case.

Detectives said they were made aware of Ragland’s activities when they looked into a case on Sept. 16.

A resident in North Reading said Ragland, who went by the name Lilly, was hired online to train his French bulldog. The report said the victim agreed with Ragland through the app Thumbtack to a two-week period of training time.

Ragland, however, failed to return the bulldog to its owner. She told the owner that the dog had either been lost or stolen.

Investigators said they learned that Ragland had been involved in several incidents in California where she advertised dog training services online through Thumbtack, then failed to return her clients’ dogs or returned the pets in a condition that indicated improper care or neglect.

Ragland refused to cooperate with investigators, which included attempts to reveal her real name. She also gave investigators additional information that was later determined to be false or misleading.

Detectives said they determined that the victim’s dog died on or around Sept. 4.

They also learned that Ragland charged the victim $2,250 for two weeks of “training,” which she never intended to provide.

North Reading police charged Ragland with larceny by false pretenses and obstruction of justice.

The investigation was conducted with help from authorities in California.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck generic
Southern Ind. trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business
Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband set to be sentenced
Murder charge dropped for Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband
How long does it take to cross the twin bridges during rush hour traffic? We found out.
How long does it take to cross the twin bridges during rush hour traffic? We found out.
Posey Co. vehicle accident leads to driver’s arrest
Crash in Posey Co. leads to driver’s arrest
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision

Latest News

FILE - Demonstrators walk with signs during a rally outside the Paramount Pictures Studio in...
Striking Hollywood actors vote to authorize new walkout against video game makers
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the Presidio Tunnel Tops before the signing of a new...
California governor signs law raising taxes on guns and ammunition to pay for school safety
FILE - A Target store is seen June 29, 2016, in Hialeah, Fla. Target announced, Tuesday, Sept....
Target to close 9 stores including 3 in San Francisco, citing theft that threatens workers, shoppers
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the chamber at the Capitol in...
Congress is moving into crisis mode as Senate unveils bipartisan bill to avoid a government shutdown
President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, in Van Buren...
Biden tells striking auto workers to ‘stick with it’ in a historic visit to Michigan picket line